12-year-old shot in face with BB gun
A 12-year-old was taken to the hospital on Monday after being shot in the face with a BB gun on the city's east side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the Leticia era on Topix is over
|2 hr
|Bruce popper
|1
|Let's twerk on a RPD car
|4 hr
|Leticia
|1
|Does Bannon ever shower or brush teeth?
|4 hr
|Seek the Truth
|12
|Trump Wants $54 Billion Increase in Military Sp...
|5 hr
|IescapedNY
|1
|now that ha has gone, YOURE NEXT IENY FLORIDA
|6 hr
|IescapedNY
|5
|I ran ha ha off here
|7 hr
|IescapedNY
|2
|IescapedNY Special Weekend Deal
|7 hr
|IescapedNY
|23
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC