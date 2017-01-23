Woman at David Bowie's Rochester arrest sets record straight 40 years later
Chi Wah Soo knew what really happened that night that David Bowie got arrested in Rochester , but it took 40 years for her to finally build up the nerve to tell someone. The 61-year-old owner of Chi Wah Organica in Brighton faced accusations of being the "narc" who led police to Bowie, rocker Iggy Pop and fellow partygoers after a 1976 concert in Rochester.
