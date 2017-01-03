Webster Schroeder raising money for K...

Webster Schroeder raising money for Kelsey Annese Scholarship

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WHEC-TV Rochester

Webster Schroeder High School is hosting "A Knight to Remember a Warrior", Friday night in honor of their fallen warrior Kelsey Annese. It's been almost a year since the 21-year-old Schroeder High School graduate and SUNY Geneseo senior basketball captain died after her ex-boyfriend stabbed her and her friend to death while they were sleeping.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What do you think of the Chicago kidnapping/bea... 13 min Banana Republican 4
Golden Ponds 1 hr Just keepin it real 3
Rochester Area Skier's Win The Snow Lottery! 1 hr Just keepin it real 3
One Dead Following Irondequoit Shooting. 1 hr Keep it in the City 4
If you mind me asking Moshe 3 hr Moshe 22
What happened to my post about that Avenue D lo... 3 hr IescapedNY 1
Where's the real South Avenue Wedge? I Want To ... 9 hr Banana Republican 35
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,091 • Total comments across all topics: 277,671,376

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC