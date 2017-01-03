Webster Schroeder raising money for Kelsey Annese Scholarship
Webster Schroeder High School is hosting "A Knight to Remember a Warrior", Friday night in honor of their fallen warrior Kelsey Annese. It's been almost a year since the 21-year-old Schroeder High School graduate and SUNY Geneseo senior basketball captain died after her ex-boyfriend stabbed her and her friend to death while they were sleeping.
