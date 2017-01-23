URMC studying vaccines for respiratory virus that presents danger for infants
Hospitals across the country, including many here in Rochester, are seeing a dramatic increase in the number of patients with RSV. The respiratory virus is particularly dangerous for infants and young children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WALL: You're Going To Pay For It
|1 min
|Ha Ha
|14
|Fake News hurting US?
|2 min
|TrumpEgo
|4
|FBI Now Investigating TRUMP
|4 min
|Ha Ha
|42
|Obama's Last Days
|5 min
|Ha Ha
|30
|Trump Threatens to Invade Chiraq!
|9 min
|Ha Ha
|5
|Doesn't Trump Watch Cartoons on Saturday?
|27 min
|Ha Ha
|29
|Democrats Propose One Trillion Infrastructure P...
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|6
|Trump Removed Bust of MLK from the Oval Office
|1 hr
|Ha Ha
|55
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC