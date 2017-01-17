UR dean to step down

UR dean to step down

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Rochester Business Journal

University of Rochester leaders announced Wednesday that Richard Feldman, dean of the college for the past decade, is stepping down at the end of this academic year. Feldman, who is also a professor of philosophy in the School of Arts and Sciences, plans to return to the philosophy department following a year of leave.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rochester Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gloria Allred Will End Trump's Rampage 7 min Ha Ha 15
The reason why Bush Sr and his wife were hospit... 32 min south avenue wedge 1
the Denise era on Topix is over 10 hr Banana Republican 2
maddogg this is your FINAL WARNING 13 hr Ha Ha 2
maddogg2008 and ha ha are out of control 13 hr Professional Drun... 5
Happy Birthday Michelle Obama. Politics Aside Y... 13 hr Ha Ha 38
On Friday we will be living in a Tump Nation fi... 13 hr Ha Ha 19
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,867 • Total comments across all topics: 278,047,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC