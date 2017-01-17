UR dean to step down
University of Rochester leaders announced Wednesday that Richard Feldman, dean of the college for the past decade, is stepping down at the end of this academic year. Feldman, who is also a professor of philosophy in the School of Arts and Sciences, plans to return to the philosophy department following a year of leave.
Read more at Rochester Business Journal.
