Upstate NY fire department cancels exotic dancer fundraisers after local concerns

A Rochester -area fire department's plans to host two parties featuring exotic dancers went up in smoke after some people in the community raised concerns. A viewer sent photos of a pair of tickets to the events -- one featuring female dancers on March 10, the other featuring male dancers on March 31 -- to WROC-TV in Rochester.

