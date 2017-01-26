Upstate airports getting millions, how will Rochester compete?
If you travel to Buffalo to catch flights, you're going to notice some big changes soon. Friday, the Buffalo-Niagara Airport announced plans for a major renovation, similar to the one the Greater Rochester International Airport is beginning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wease picks his fights (Jul '15)
|12 min
|slammer is an idiot
|861
|Remember All The "Trump Will Never Be President...
|16 min
|TrumpEgo
|26
|the lethscape 2 era on Topix is over
|19 min
|Bruce popper
|1
|let's all get along here
|19 min
|TrumpEgo
|45
|iescapedny
|22 min
|iescapedlakelandfla
|1
|What Happens To An American Caught Living / Wor...
|1 hr
|Banana Republican
|11
|Why Do Liberals Call Illegals Undocumented?
|1 hr
|iescapedlakelandfla
|2
|President Trump Spent A Full Day Wiping Out Oba...
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|36
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC