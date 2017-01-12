UpFront Soul (Formerly The Nightfly): UpFront Soul #2017.03 - Dr....
We honor the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. We'll hear excerpts of his sermons, speeches, and interviews, along with funk, soul, jazz, gospel, and field recordings from the African-American civil rights movement.
