U.S. Department of Energy Energy Department Launches New...

The Sustainable Manufacturing Innovation Alliance will Lead $140 million Institute in Rochester, New York to Improve Competitiveness of U.S. Manufacturing WASHINGTON As part of the Manufacturing USA initiative, today the Energy Department announced its new Reducing Embodied-energy and Decreasing Emissions Institute, which will be headquartered in Rochester, New York and led by the Sustainable Manufacturing Innovation Alliance. REMADE will leverage up to $70 million in federal funding, subject to appropriations, and will be matched by $70 million in private cost-share commitments from over 100 partners.

