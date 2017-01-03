U.S. Department of Energy Energy Department Launches New...
The Sustainable Manufacturing Innovation Alliance will Lead $140 million Institute in Rochester, New York to Improve Competitiveness of U.S. Manufacturing WASHINGTON As part of the Manufacturing USA initiative, today the Energy Department announced its new Reducing Embodied-energy and Decreasing Emissions Institute, which will be headquartered in Rochester, New York and led by the Sustainable Manufacturing Innovation Alliance. REMADE will leverage up to $70 million in federal funding, subject to appropriations, and will be matched by $70 million in private cost-share commitments from over 100 partners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wease picks his fights (Jul '15)
|9 min
|The Other Guys
|856
|Have We Lost south wedge?
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|5
|Rochester looses Upscale Grocery Store To Fire ...
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|9
|Brother Wease Els stations ratings are How Low (Apr '13)
|3 hr
|The Other Guys
|234
|I'm Bored
|4 hr
|IescapedNY
|2
|Rochester's Next Mayor To Make Major Announceme...
|4 hr
|IescapedNY
|1
|Just Twelve Days Till The Inauguration!
|5 hr
|Banana Republican
|28
