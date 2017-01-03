Two-Alarm Fire Heavily Damages Mini Mart on Joseph Avenue
Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of an early morning fire that damaged a business on Rochester's north side. Rochester firefighters arrived at the Shaq Mini Mart in the 400 block of Joseph Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. Officials say the fire started in the back of the building, but they were able to keep the fire from spreading and damaging the store's merchandise.
