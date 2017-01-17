Trump protesters in D.C. furious and determined - but peaceful
Even before Donald Trump took the oath of office, thousands of protesters descended on Washington with a message for the new commander-in-chief: You're not my president. "It's a scam," declared Cathy Garley, 68, who took a bus from Rochester, N.Y., to the nation's capital to express her displeasure.
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Funny! The Media Is Going Nuts Over Melania...
|3 hr
|IescapedNY
|1
|"President Trump" Sure Has A Nice Ring To It.
|3 hr
|IescapedNY
|11
|I Wonder If The Trump's Will Be Impressed At Al...
|4 hr
|Banana Republican
|20
|NY AG Tells Cities How to Bypass Trump Deporati...
|6 hr
|IescapedNY
|8
|Where are all the Never Trumpers lately?
|7 hr
|Truth hurts liberals
|18
|Kellyanne Conway...WTF!!!
|8 hr
|Denise
|9
|rochester christian church ministries is a cult... (Oct '07)
|9 hr
|Former memeber
|160
|Trump & Family Look Like Pure Class On Stage Ri...
|11 hr
|Ha Ha
|27
