Trump Country: Rural Ny supports pres...

Trump Country: Rural Ny supports president-elect

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

TRUMP COUNTRY: Rural NY supports president-elect The area between Rochester and Buffalo was Trump's strongest area in New York. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2ioQ9Eh Hillary Clinton won big in NY, thanks to NYC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Will You Do Anything Special For Martin Luther ... 6 min south avenue wedge 15
Obama's final interview 12 min Moshe 7
Hey Perfect? 14 min Ha Ha 16
Hollywood Crowd--- A Bunch of Hypocrites! 15 min Moshe 17
ha ha vs Moshe feud?? 1 hr Internet Expert 17
happy Friday INTERNET TOUGH GUYS!! 1 hr Internet Expert 4
Will Obama Be A Worse Ex President Than He Was ... 2 hr IescapedNY 1
Just Twelve Days Till The Inauguration! 13 hr Ha Ha 101
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,672 • Total comments across all topics: 277,867,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC