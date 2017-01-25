Trinity International University Pres...

Trinity International University Presents Nathan Laube Organ Concert Feb. 4

Renowned organist Nathan Laube will perform on the Casavant pipe organ at Trinity International University on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 pm, in the ATO Chapel on the Deerfield campus. A star among young classical musicians, concert organist Nathan Laube has quickly earned a place among the organ world's elite performers.

