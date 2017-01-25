Trinity International University Presents Nathan Laube Organ Concert Feb. 4
Renowned organist Nathan Laube will perform on the Casavant pipe organ at Trinity International University on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 pm, in the ATO Chapel on the Deerfield campus. A star among young classical musicians, concert organist Nathan Laube has quickly earned a place among the organ world's elite performers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Trump Tornado Is Here!
|7 min
|Banana Republican
|4
|WALL: You're Going To Pay For It
|7 min
|Ha Ha
|42
|Daylight Shooting Night Time Stabbing, Not A Da...
|9 min
|Ha Ha
|44
|Obama's Last Days
|1 hr
|Ha Ha
|61
|Iescape, just because you alligned yourself wit...
|1 hr
|Ha Ha
|6
|Vicente Fox: F--- You Trump!
|1 hr
|Ha Ha
|2
|Trump's First Witch Hunt
|2 hr
|Ha Ha
|10
|FBI Now Investigating TRUMP
|2 hr
|Ha Ha
|48
|Trump Removed Bust of MLK from the Oval Office
|6 hr
|Dave dave
|60
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC