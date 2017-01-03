Tribute to honor longtime Eastman faculty member
Longtime Eastman School of Music faculty member Frederick Sturm is slated to be honored in a tribute concert organized by two local high school band directors. Sturm, an Eastman alumnus who served on the faculty from 1991 to 2002, headed the school's Jazz Studies and Contemporary Media Department, directed the Jazz Ensemble and the Studio Orchestra.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rochester Business Journal.
