Traveling Cabaret
The award-winning Traveling Cabaret returns to Legacy at Fairways, 681 High Street, Victor, NY, to perform for the Legacy's annual "Sweet Escapes" Open House Event, on Saturday, February 11, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. The performance is free and open to the public. Sweet refreshments will be served.
