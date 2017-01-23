Train station property may be spot ca...

Train station property may be spot called home

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Top Capital of New York A four-structure complex: two 90-unit luxury senior apartments; a five-story, 120-room boutique hotel with a full spa and salon and a four-story and a 72-unit condo compound with retail on the first floor are proposed on 17 acres across from the Amtrak train station in Saratoga Springs. Known as Station Lane, it will fill up the last large developable parcel in the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FBI Now Investigating TRUMP 2 min TrumpEgo 24
Trump Removed Bust of MLK from the Oval Office 4 min Ha Ha 25
Dig Baby Dig! 6 min TrumpEgo 14
Bruce popper 37 min Moshe 1
Obama's Last Days 40 min Bruce popper 25
IescapeNY Thinks He's Trump 41 min TrumpEgo 6
Trump Says Buh Bye To One Obama Policy After An... 51 min TrumpEgo 2
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,980 • Total comments across all topics: 278,207,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC