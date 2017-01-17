Tiny Skull and Bones Found in Oil Can...

Tiny Skull and Bones Found in Oil Can May Be 100 Years Old

A small skull and bones found in a building under renovation on West Main Street in downtown Rochester are getting tested by the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office, to determine if they're human. The owner of the building said he called police in around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

