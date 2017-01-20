The faces of inauguration day: A Salon photo essay
The following photographs were taken in Washington DC on January 20, 2017, the day Donald J. Trump was sworn in as 45th president of the United States of America. Thomas Moore from Rochester, NY "I think prayer is a good idea because I think sometimes, um, you know, there really is very little that we can do.
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moshe and Maddog Pigpen have gone out drinking ...
|3 hr
|IescapeNY
|5
|Where are all the Never Trumpers lately?
|3 hr
|maddog2008
|23
|Kellyanne Conway...WTF!!!
|4 hr
|bruce popper
|17
|Good Weather for Women's March on DC
|4 hr
|Mortality
|3
|Why Are Trolls Always Liberals Trolling Conserv...
|4 hr
|IescapedNY
|3
|I Have A Lot Of Faith In Trump But....
|4 hr
|IescapedNY
|7
|Trump Irony....
|4 hr
|Banana Republican
|1
|How Funny! The Media Is Going Nuts Over Melania...
|5 hr
|Ha Ha
|15
|"President Trump" Sure Has A Nice Ring To It.
|6 hr
|Banana Republican
|23
