Tedeschi Trucks Band 2017 summer tour...

Tedeschi Trucks Band 2017 summer tour includes one stop in Rochester

17 hrs ago

Tedeschi Trucks Band will return to Upstate New York this summer for the third installment of their popular Wheels of Soul Summer Tour. The 12-piece ensemble, led by powerhouse couple Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi, will perform at Rochester's Highland Bowl Amphitheater on Saturday, July 8 at 7 p.m. Fans can expect to hear the band's genre-defying favorites as well as rock, blues, soul and country covers.

Rochester, NY

