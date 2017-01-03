Teacher Describes Moment She Was Save...

Teacher Describes Moment She Was Saved by Complete Stranger During Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

Accused Fort Lauderdale shooter Esteban Santiago appeared Monday in federal court, where he was told, if he is convicted, he faces the death penalty. "The maximum penalty, if you were to be convicted, is death - it is a capital offense," U.S. Magistrate Alicia Valle told him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Russians blackmailing Trump with video of Golde... 1 min IescapedNY 14
Just Twelve Days Till The Inauguration! 3 min Moshe 60
Walmart Fires 1000 Workers To Boost Wages! 1 hr Internet Expert 3
Rochester's Next Mayor To Make Major Announceme... 12 hr Ha Ha 23
iescapedny is a self in love coward 12 hr Internet Expert 3
Rochester looses Upscale Grocery Store To Fire ... 12 hr Ha Ha 20
I Am Looking Forward To The Cabinet Hearings St... 12 hr Ha Ha 11
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,589 • Total comments across all topics: 277,803,660

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC