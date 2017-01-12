Taylor awarded contract for renovatio...

Taylor awarded contract for renovation at Three City Center

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Rochester Business Journal

Taylor, the Builders has been awarded the contract for phased renovation of Three City Center at 180 S. Clinton Ave. The redevelopment of the seven-floor, 200,000-square-foot office building--the former Frontier Communications Corp.'s headquarters--is being led by local developers Morgan Management LLC and Landers Management LLC. Architectural and engineering design is being provided by HBT Architects LLP. "This exciting project continues to show the focus on redevelopment in downtown Rochester, and we look forward to being a part of it," Taylor president Karl Schuler said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rochester Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who's going to the super bowl? 16 min Internet Expert 24
TRUMP.... Lowest Approval Rating of All Time 26 min IescapedNY 12
Mayor Lovelys Prepared Statement Against James ... 1 hr Ha Ha 31
"Congressman" John Lewis - a blowhard 1 hr Ha Ha 21
John Lewis Your Fifteen Seconds Of Fame Are Alm... 1 hr Ha Ha 15
I Feel Like I Am Losing An Old Friend! 4 hr IescapedNY 3
Our kid arrived. Our new kid. 4 hr maddog2008 27
Is Downtown Rochester The Best Place For Little... 4 hr Moshe 74
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,157 • Total comments across all topics: 277,990,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC