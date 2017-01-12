Taylor awarded contract for renovation at Three City Center

Taylor, the Builders has been awarded the contract for phased renovation of Three City Center at 180 S. Clinton Ave. The redevelopment of the seven-floor, 200,000-square-foot office building--the former Frontier Communications Corp.'s headquarters--is being led by local developers Morgan Management LLC and Landers Management LLC. Architectural and engineering design is being provided by HBT Architects LLP. "This exciting project continues to show the focus on redevelopment in downtown Rochester, and we look forward to being a part of it," Taylor president Karl Schuler said in a statement.

