Syracuse singer Sig Roy drops first song in October, now will open for Migos in March
How does a young singer with five songs to his name suddenly open for the biggest new name in hip hop? The 20-year-old dropped his first song on SoundCloud and YouTube last October. He followed up with a few more singles which R&B fans ate up like candy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Concidering Deportation Of Immigrants Dep...
|16 min
|Abdul the Refugee
|8
|maddogg2008 going away party
|18 min
|elk
|2
|updated list of BANNED posters
|20 min
|maddogg2008
|7
|TRUMP Muslim Ban Failure
|21 min
|Abdul the Refugee
|47
|south avenue wedges wife i
|26 min
|Bruce popper
|1
|Kodak is bringing back Ektachrome in 35mm format
|33 min
|Abdul the Refugee
|25
|Trump Says You're Fired To Acting AG.
|39 min
|Abdul the Refugee
|12
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC