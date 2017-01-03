Study says 100 swimming pools worth of plastic end up in Lake Michigan each year
Researchers studying the movement of plastic debris through the Great Lakes estimate nearly 10,000 metric tons, or 22 million pounds, enter the system every year. In an article to be published in an upcoming issue of Marine Pollution Bulletin , computer simulations were used to follow the flow of plastic debris through the system.
