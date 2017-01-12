St. John Fisher appoints dean for sch...

St. John Fisher appoints dean for school of pharmacy

1 hr ago Read more: Rochester Business Journal

St. John Fisher College on Friday announced the appointment of a new dean of the Wegmans School of Pharmacy. Christine Birnie has been appointed to the post, effective immediately.

