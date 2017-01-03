Slayings Of 4 In NY Apartment Remains Unsolved A Year Later
A year after four people were found slain inside a burning Rochester apartment, no one has been charged with the crime. Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of the killings of two men and two women whose bodies were found inside a Leighton Avenue apartment.
