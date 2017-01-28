Several Hundred Pro-Life Activists Return to Rochester From March for Life Rally
More than 500 anti-abortion activists got back to Rochester early Saturday morning after taking part in the March for Life in Washington D.C. A total of ten buses went on the trip, marking the anniversary of the Supreme Court's decision in the Roe v. Wade case, legalizing abortion.
