Room at the Top

Room at the Top

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Weekly Standard

The multilingual safety card at the Hotel Narsarsuaq let me deduce that the Greenlandic word for fire must be ikuallattoqartillugu, and is unusual only for having such a low percentage of Qs. Which concluded my study of the language.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weekly Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Repairing The Damage Of Previous Administ... 24 min Banana Republican 17
Liberal Mayor's and Goveners caving under Trum... 35 min iescapedlakelandfla 8
let's all get along here 1 hr IescapedNY 32
south avenue wedge 1 hr iescapedlakelandfla 1
Women's March Drew 1.2 Million. Final Total. 2 hr iescapedlakelandfla 40
ha ha has been posting here since 6 am 2 hr iescapedlakelandfla 1
little ha ha the 247 troll 2 hr iescapedlakelandfla 1
President Trump Spent A Full Day Wiping Out Oba... 3 hr IescapedNY 28
WALL: You're Going To Pay For It 21 hr Joey 95
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,933 • Total comments across all topics: 278,311,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC