Rochester ranks 23rd in U.S. for STEM workers

Rochester ranks among the top 25 metro areas nationwide for science, technology, engineering and math workers, a new report from WalletHub shows. WalletHub - a social website launched by Evolution Finance that offers financial tools and information for consumers and small business owners - ranked 100 of the nation's largest metropolitan areas based on 17 metrics, from per-capita job openings for STEM graduates to projected demand for STEM workers by 2020.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rochester Business Journal.