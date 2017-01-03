Rochester ranks 23rd in U.S. for STEM...

Rochester ranks 23rd in U.S. for STEM workers

Rochester ranks among the top 25 metro areas nationwide for science, technology, engineering and math workers, a new report from WalletHub shows. WalletHub - a social website launched by Evolution Finance that offers financial tools and information for consumers and small business owners - ranked 100 of the nation's largest metropolitan areas based on 17 metrics, from per-capita job openings for STEM graduates to projected demand for STEM workers by 2020.

