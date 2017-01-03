Rochester ranks 23rd in U.S. for STEM workers
Rochester ranks among the top 25 metro areas nationwide for science, technology, engineering and math workers, a new report from WalletHub shows. WalletHub - a social website launched by Evolution Finance that offers financial tools and information for consumers and small business owners - ranked 100 of the nation's largest metropolitan areas based on 17 metrics, from per-capita job openings for STEM graduates to projected demand for STEM workers by 2020.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rochester Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I Am Looking Forward To The Cabinet Hearings St...
|11 min
|Banana Republican
|7
|Woman suffers from overdose, man arrested for i... (Mar '09)
|2 hr
|Anthony Wolck
|14
|Hollywood Crowd--- A Bunch of Hypocrites!
|3 hr
|Moshe
|12
|Rochester's Next Mayor To Make Major Announceme...
|3 hr
|Moshe
|22
|Wease picks his fights (Jul '15)
|4 hr
|slammer is a RETARD
|858
|Just Twelve Days Till The Inauguration!
|6 hr
|south avenue wedge
|57
|Did you Watch The Liberal Trump Bashing Golden ...
|8 hr
|Moshe
|11
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC