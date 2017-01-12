Rochester NY man arrested for stealin...

Rochester NY man arrested for stealing sound equipment from Upper Allen church

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

On Saturday, Dec. 3 2016, Upper Allen Police were called to investigate a church burglary in the 300 block of Gettysburg Pike. Through investigation police learned that the burglary took place in the overnight hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Will You Do Anything Special For Martin Luther ... 2 min Moshe 5
happy Friday INTERNET TOUGH GUYS!! 17 min perfect 3
ha ha vs Moshe feud?? 22 min perfect 16
Hey Perfect? 24 min perfect 12
Obama's final interview 50 min Ha Ha 3
Will Obama Be A Worse Ex President Than He Was ... 1 hr IescapedNY 1
haha, maddogg2008, Moshe, ieny are done## 2 hr Internet Expert 13
Just Twelve Days Till The Inauguration! 12 hr Ha Ha 101
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,278 • Total comments across all topics: 277,866,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC