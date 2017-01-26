Rochester man with ISIL allegiance se...

Rochester man with ISIL allegiance sentenced 26 mins ago

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WKBW

Lake Effect Snow Warning issued January 26 at 2:40PM EST expiring January 29 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Allegany Lake Effect Snow Watch issued January 26 at 2:40PM EST expiring January 29 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Erie, Genesee Lake Effect Snow Warning issued January 26 at 2:40PM EST expiring January 29 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Wyoming Lake Effect Snow Watch issued January 25 at 9:55PM EST expiring January 29 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Allegany Lake Effect Snow Watch issued January 25 at 9:55PM EST expiring January 29 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Erie, Genesee Lake Effect Snow Watch issued January 25 at 7:40AM EST expiring January 29 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Wyoming ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Rochester man who was convicted of conspiracy to providing material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant was ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKBW.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Repairing The Damage Of Previous Administ... 16 min TrumpEgo 12
So Nice To See Good Things Getting Done In Wash... 22 min TrumpEgo 7
Women's March Drew 1.2 Million. Final Total. 24 min TrumpEgo 24
Trump, Putin to Speak by Phone Over Weekend, Kr... 31 min TrumpEgo 8
let's all get along here 37 min TrumpEgo 15
The Doomsday Clock advanced, thanks Trump 1 hr Mary Ellen 30
all the east hartford posters are the same person 1 hr Zippy Lane 7
WALL: You're Going To Pay For It 12 hr Joey 95
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. China
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,025 • Total comments across all topics: 278,298,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC