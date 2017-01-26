Rochester man with ISIL allegiance sentenced 26 mins ago
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued January 26 at 2:40PM EST expiring January 29 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Allegany Lake Effect Snow Watch issued January 26 at 2:40PM EST expiring January 29 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Erie, Genesee Lake Effect Snow Warning issued January 26 at 2:40PM EST expiring January 29 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Wyoming Lake Effect Snow Watch issued January 25 at 9:55PM EST expiring January 29 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Allegany Lake Effect Snow Watch issued January 25 at 9:55PM EST expiring January 29 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Erie, Genesee Lake Effect Snow Watch issued January 25 at 7:40AM EST expiring January 29 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Wyoming ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Rochester man who was convicted of conspiracy to providing material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant was ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKBW.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Repairing The Damage Of Previous Administ...
|16 min
|TrumpEgo
|12
|So Nice To See Good Things Getting Done In Wash...
|22 min
|TrumpEgo
|7
|Women's March Drew 1.2 Million. Final Total.
|24 min
|TrumpEgo
|24
|Trump, Putin to Speak by Phone Over Weekend, Kr...
|31 min
|TrumpEgo
|8
|let's all get along here
|37 min
|TrumpEgo
|15
|The Doomsday Clock advanced, thanks Trump
|1 hr
|Mary Ellen
|30
|all the east hartford posters are the same person
|1 hr
|Zippy Lane
|7
|WALL: You're Going To Pay For It
|12 hr
|Joey
|95
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC