Rochester man who pushed woman into Genesee River gets 40 years to life
A 62-year-old Rochester man has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for kidnapping a 74-year-old woman after a bungled robbery attempt and pushing her into the Genesee River. Franklin Leonard was convicted last month of kidnapping, robbery and menacing for a series of crimes that ended with the victim being rescued from the river in Rochester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|maddogg: has left the building
|10 min
|Ha Ha
|2
|maddogg2008 and ha ha are out of control
|12 min
|Ha Ha
|2
|iescapedny is leaving us :(
|13 min
|Ha Ha
|2
|Democrat Boycott Of Inauguration
|17 min
|Ha Ha
|9
|Happy Birthday Michelle Obama. Politics Aside Y...
|19 min
|Ha Ha
|33
|On Friday we will be living in a Tump Nation fi...
|29 min
|Ha Ha
|12
|Slaughter and her Cronies Boycott Trump
|31 min
|Ha Ha
|7
|Mayor Lovelys Prepared Statement Against James ...
|2 hr
|Burt
|41
|I Feel Like I Am Losing An Old Friend!
|2 hr
|Bruce popper
|17
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC