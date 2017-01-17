Rochester man who pushed woman into G...

Rochester man who pushed woman into Genesee River gets 40 years to life

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

A 62-year-old Rochester man has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for kidnapping a 74-year-old woman after a bungled robbery attempt and pushing her into the Genesee River. Franklin Leonard was convicted last month of kidnapping, robbery and menacing for a series of crimes that ended with the victim being rescued from the river in Rochester.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
maddogg: has left the building 10 min Ha Ha 2
maddogg2008 and ha ha are out of control 12 min Ha Ha 2
iescapedny is leaving us :( 13 min Ha Ha 2
Democrat Boycott Of Inauguration 17 min Ha Ha 9
Happy Birthday Michelle Obama. Politics Aside Y... 19 min Ha Ha 33
On Friday we will be living in a Tump Nation fi... 29 min Ha Ha 12
Slaughter and her Cronies Boycott Trump 31 min Ha Ha 7
Mayor Lovelys Prepared Statement Against James ... 2 hr Burt 41
I Feel Like I Am Losing An Old Friend! 2 hr Bruce popper 17
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,335 • Total comments across all topics: 278,023,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC