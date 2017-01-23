Rochester man sentenced to life for wrong-house killing of young mother
A western New York man has been sentenced to life plus 10 years in prison for drug and firearms offenses in a case involving the mistaken killing of a young mother . Federal prosecutors say 42-year-old Angelo Ocasio of Rochester was charged along with 10 others for participating in a violent narcotics trafficking ring in the city of Rochester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Congressman" John Lewis - a blowhard
|6 min
|Banana Republican
|44
|Trump Removed Bust of MLK from the Oval Office
|49 min
|Banana Republican
|54
|Democrats Propose One Trillion Infrastructure P...
|2 hr
|Banana Republican
|4
|Doesn't Trump Watch Cartoons on Saturday?
|3 hr
|Pragmatic Intelle...
|23
|has Marty made any of you plates??
|4 hr
|Dave dave
|1
|ha ha and iescapedny are takin a BEATING today
|4 hr
|Dave dave
|7
|Fake News hurting US?
|4 hr
|TrumpEgo
|2
|FBI Now Investigating TRUMP
|9 hr
|Banana Republican
|32
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC