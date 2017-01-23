Rochester man sentenced to life for w...

Rochester man sentenced to life for wrong-house killing of young mother

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Post-Standard

A western New York man has been sentenced to life plus 10 years in prison for drug and firearms offenses in a case involving the mistaken killing of a young mother . Federal prosecutors say 42-year-old Angelo Ocasio of Rochester was charged along with 10 others for participating in a violent narcotics trafficking ring in the city of Rochester.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"Congressman" John Lewis - a blowhard 6 min Banana Republican 44
Trump Removed Bust of MLK from the Oval Office 49 min Banana Republican 54
Democrats Propose One Trillion Infrastructure P... 2 hr Banana Republican 4
Doesn't Trump Watch Cartoons on Saturday? 3 hr Pragmatic Intelle... 23
has Marty made any of you plates?? 4 hr Dave dave 1
ha ha and iescapedny are takin a BEATING today 4 hr Dave dave 7
Fake News hurting US? 4 hr TrumpEgo 2
FBI Now Investigating TRUMP 9 hr Banana Republican 32
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,916 • Total comments across all topics: 278,223,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC