Rochester Man Convicted After 2015 EPD Arrest

Acting U.S. Attorney James Lennedy announced on Monday that 40-year-old Ian D. Goolsby of Rochester, NY, was convicted after a jury trial of possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, possession of a firearm and ammunition as a previously convicted felon, possession of a firearm with removed, altered and obliterated serial number, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Authorities say that on March 11, 2015, an Elmira Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle Goolsby was driving in Elmira, New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WENY.