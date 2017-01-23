Rochester judge accused of drunk inci...

Rochester judge accused of drunk incident: 'You can't (pepper) spray me, I'm a judge'

The Democrat & Chronicle reports Marketplace Mall security guard Alan Pimm responded to a complaint of women refusing to leave an employee bathroom at the Papaya Asian Kitchen and Bar in November. "That's when one of the females stated, 'You can't spray me, I'm a judge,'" Pimm told police, according to his Nov. 29 deposition.

