Rochester judge accused of drunk incident: 'You can't (pepper) spray me, I'm a judge'
The Democrat & Chronicle reports Marketplace Mall security guard Alan Pimm responded to a complaint of women refusing to leave an employee bathroom at the Papaya Asian Kitchen and Bar in November. "That's when one of the females stated, 'You can't spray me, I'm a judge,'" Pimm told police, according to his Nov. 29 deposition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the professional drunk driver era on topix is over
|1 hr
|Professional Drun...
|5
|BREAKING NEWS: iescapedny, ha ha, Sam are gone
|1 hr
|32254_bot__net445
|2
|ha ha BLACKLISTED
|1 hr
|32254_bot__net445
|5
|"Congressman" John Lewis - a blowhard
|4 hr
|Banana Republican
|44
|Trump Removed Bust of MLK from the Oval Office
|5 hr
|Banana Republican
|54
|Democrats Propose One Trillion Infrastructure P...
|7 hr
|Banana Republican
|4
|Doesn't Trump Watch Cartoons on Saturday?
|7 hr
|Pragmatic Intelle...
|23
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC