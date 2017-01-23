Rochester ends year with growth

Rochester's economy continued to improve in December, ending the year with an increase in non-farm and private-sector jobs, the state Department of Labor reported. Last month Rochester's unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.7 percent from a year ago.

