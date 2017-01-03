Retrial Set To Begin For NY Man Charg...

Retrial Set To Begin For NY Man Charged In Triple Slaying

A retrial is set to get underway for a Rochester man who was charged with participating in a shooting that left three people dead and three others wounded. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Wednesday morning in the murder trial of 21-year-old Jalen Everett.

