Retrial Set To Begin For NY Man Charged In Triple Slaying
A retrial is set to get underway for a Rochester man who was charged with participating in a shooting that left three people dead and three others wounded. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Wednesday morning in the murder trial of 21-year-old Jalen Everett.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where's the real South Avenue Wedge? I Want To ...
|7 min
|IescapedNY
|32
|Fifteen year old shot on Dewey & Magee streets
|1 hr
|Banana Republican
|7
|Wease picks his fights (Jul '15)
|6 hr
|slammer is RETARDED
|851
|US Should Not Only Defund UN But Withdraw
|6 hr
|Ha Ha
|21
|Every time I go away for a few days........
|6 hr
|Internet Expert
|6
|Building Contractor Guilty of Fraud (Sep '09)
|9 hr
|Priss
|14
|maddogg2008, iescapedys, Ha Ha and Moshe
|19 hr
|Free at last
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC