RESONATE-2 Continues to Impress With ...

RESONATE-2 Continues to Impress With Single-Agent Ibrutinib for CLL/SLL at 29 Months

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The American Journal of Managed Care

Despite the complexities associated with treating older patients diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma , patients in the RESONATE-2 trial continue to present a favorable response to single-agent ibrutinib at a follow-up of 29 months. with treating older patients diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma , patients on the RESONATE-2 trial continue to present a favorable response to single-agent ibrutinib at a follow-up of 29 months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The American Journal of Managed Care.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the Denise era on Topix is over 5 hr Banana Republican 2
Gloria Allred Will End Trump's Rampage 5 hr Banana Republican 11
maddogg this is your FINAL WARNING 9 hr Ha Ha 2
maddogg2008 and ha ha are out of control 9 hr Professional Drun... 5
Happy Birthday Michelle Obama. Politics Aside Y... 9 hr Ha Ha 38
On Friday we will be living in a Tump Nation fi... 9 hr Ha Ha 19
How should I get rid of my vintage clothes? (Mar '10) 10 hr Bruce popper 7
Mayor Lovelys Prepared Statement Against James ... 16 hr Burt 41
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,186 • Total comments across all topics: 278,043,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC