RESONATE-2 Continues to Impress With Single-Agent Ibrutinib for CLL/SLL at 29 Months
Despite the complexities associated with treating older patients diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma , patients in the RESONATE-2 trial continue to present a favorable response to single-agent ibrutinib at a follow-up of 29 months.
