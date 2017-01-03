RAID v2.0: an updated resource of RNA-associated interactions across organisms
The abbreviated name, 'mfold web server', describes a number of closely related software applications available on the World Wide Web for the prediction of the secondary structure of single stranded nucleic acids. The objective of this web server is to provide easy access to RNA and DNA folding and hybridization software to the scientific community at large.
