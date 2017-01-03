Police: Upstate NY man with 7 suspended licenses arrested for impaired driving
Police pulled over a driver on on an Upstate New York highway to discover that the man was impaired by drugs and driving with seven suspended licenses. The Rochester Democrat & Chronicle reported that Daniel Ingram, 39, of Rochester , was driving on Interstate 390 on Jan. 5 when he was pulled over by a Livingston County Sheriff's Deputy.
