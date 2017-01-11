Police: Both NY Drivers In Head-On Cr...

Police: Both NY Drivers In Head-On Crash Were Driving Drunk

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

Police say both drivers involved in a head-on crash on a suburban Rochester road were drunk behind the wheel. Authorities in the Monroe County town of Greece say two vehicles collided around 5:15 a.m. Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Walmart Fires 1000 Workers To Boost Wages! 1 hr The TRUMP of Trolls 7
Russians blackmailing Trump with video of Golde... 1 hr The TRUMP of Trolls 32
Just Twelve Days Till The Inauguration! 2 hr Moshe 79
Hillary's boy Podesta's email 3 hr perfect ALERT NET... 2
Rochester looses Upscale Grocery Store To Fire ... 3 hr Whole Foods Suppo... 22
I was wrong about Trump:( 7 hr maddog2008 14
Hey Perfect? 7 hr IescapedNY 8
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,528 • Total comments across all topics: 277,820,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC