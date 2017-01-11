Police: Both NY Drivers In Head-On Crash Were Driving Drunk
Police say both drivers involved in a head-on crash on a suburban Rochester road were drunk behind the wheel. Authorities in the Monroe County town of Greece say two vehicles collided around 5:15 a.m. Saturday.
