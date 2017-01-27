PHOTOS: The March for Life in D.C.

PHOTOS: The March for Life in D.C.

PHOTOS: The March for Life in D.C. Anti-abortion activists converge in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, during the annual March for Life. Thousands of anti-abortion demonstrators gathered in Washington for an annual march to protest the Supreme Court's landmark 1973 decision that declared a constitutional right to abortion.

