PHOTOS: The March for Life in D.C.
PHOTOS: The March for Life in D.C. Anti-abortion activists converge in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, during the annual March for Life. Thousands of anti-abortion demonstrators gathered in Washington for an annual march to protest the Supreme Court's landmark 1973 decision that declared a constitutional right to abortion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Happens To An American Caught Living / Wor...
|4 hr
|Banana Republican
|19
|Cuomo says, " We should build bridges, not walls"
|6 hr
|iescapedny
|2
|Remember All The "Trump Will Never Be President...
|7 hr
|TrumpEgo
|28
|iescapedny
|8 hr
|IescapedNY
|2
|liberal snowflakes
|11 hr
|iescapedny
|1
|Trump Repairing The Damage Of Previous Administ...
|11 hr
|TrumpEgo
|18
|Wease picks his fights (Jul '15)
|12 hr
|slammer is an idiot
|861
|let's all get along here
|12 hr
|TrumpEgo
|45
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC