Organist Richard Elliot coming to Fir...

Organist Richard Elliot coming to First Presbyterian Church Feb 26

Mormon Tabernacle Principal Organist, Richard Elliot will be in concert at the First Presbyterian Church in Greenwood on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at 4pm. Elliott is the Principal Organist at the famous Mormon Tabernacle, Salt Lake City.

