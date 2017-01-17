Oakland to extend contract with federal monitor overseeing police department

As it enters the 14th year of federal oversight, Oakland is poised to give more money to two groups charged with monitoring the police department's reform efforts, which since 2010 has cost the city $7.3 million. City Council on Tuesday is expected to extend contracts for two companies tied to monitor Robert Warshaw, Police Performance Solutions LLC and Warshaw & Associates, as well as tack on more money to last year's contract.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.