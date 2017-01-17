Oakland to extend contract with feder...

Oakland to extend contract with federal monitor overseeing police department

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Contra Costa Times

As it enters the 14th year of federal oversight, Oakland is poised to give more money to two groups charged with monitoring the police department's reform efforts, which since 2010 has cost the city $7.3 million. City Council on Tuesday is expected to extend contracts for two companies tied to monitor Robert Warshaw, Police Performance Solutions LLC and Warshaw & Associates, as well as tack on more money to last year's contract.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor Lovelys Prepared Statement Against James ... 3 min Sam 36
Happy Birthday Michelle Obama. Politics Aside Y... 4 min Denise 17
TRUMP.... Lowest Approval Rating of All Time 7 min Banana Republican 19
"Congressman" John Lewis - a blowhard 12 min Sam 24
maddogg2008 posted?? wtf????? 13 min maddog2008 6
I Feel Like I Am Losing An Old Friend! 27 min Banana Republican 9
Democrat Boycott Of Inauguration 52 min IescapedNY 5
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,483 • Total comments across all topics: 278,018,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC