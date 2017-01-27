Ny Man Gets 20 Years For Nye Isis Machete Plot
Emanuel Lutchman of Rochester, New York was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Thursday, for planning a 2015 New Years Eve machete attack at the behest of the Islamic State. Lutchman fell under the auspices of an American-born ISIS fighter in Syria known as Abu Issa Al Amriki, who directed him to carry out a plot against Americans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Happens To An American Caught Living / Wor...
|2 min
|Sam
|2
|Remember All The "Trump Will Never Be President...
|2 min
|IescapedNY
|2
|let's all get along here
|21 min
|IescapedNY
|37
|President Trump Spent A Full Day Wiping Out Oba...
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|32
|Wease picks his fights (Jul '15)
|6 hr
|Slammer is the an...
|860
|Tax Payers Will Pay For Cuomo's Federal Corrupt...
|7 hr
|Banana Republican
|9
|Trump Repairing The Damage Of Previous Administ...
|14 hr
|Banana Republican
|17
|Women's March Drew 1.2 Million. Final Total.
|15 hr
|iescapedlakelandfla
|40
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC