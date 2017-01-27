Ny Man Gets 20 Years For Nye Isis Mac...

Ny Man Gets 20 Years For Nye Isis Machete Plot

19 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

Emanuel Lutchman of Rochester, New York was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Thursday, for planning a 2015 New Years Eve machete attack at the behest of the Islamic State. Lutchman fell under the auspices of an American-born ISIS fighter in Syria known as Abu Issa Al Amriki, who directed him to carry out a plot against Americans.

