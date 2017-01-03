Northwest Texas Healthcare System Introduces New Disinfection Systems
Northwest Texas Healthcare System has added 5 Rapid Disinfector UV Disinfection systems from Rochester, NY-based Steriliz, LLC to advance their infection prevention efforts. The Steriliz Rapid Disinfector systems use UV-C bulbs to deliver measured doses of light strong enough to eliminate potentially harmful viruses, bacteria, spores, and fungi often present in hospitals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rochester looses Upscale Grocery Store To Fire ...
|1 hr
|Moshe
|15
|Did you Watch The Liberal Trump Bashing Golden ...
|1 hr
|Moshe
|9
|Just Twelve Days Till The Inauguration!
|4 hr
|Banana Republican
|43
|I Am Looking Forward To The Cabinet Hearings St...
|4 hr
|IescapedNY
|1
|what's going on in Orlando, iescape?
|5 hr
|south avenue wedge
|1
|Hollywood Crowd--- A Bunch of Hypocrites!
|5 hr
|Moshe
|4
|Have We Lost south wedge?
|6 hr
|Ha Ha
|7
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC