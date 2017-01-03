Northwest Texas Healthcare System Introduces New Disinfection Systems

Northwest Texas Healthcare System has added 5 Rapid Disinfector UV Disinfection systems from Rochester, NY-based Steriliz, LLC to advance their infection prevention efforts. The Steriliz Rapid Disinfector systems use UV-C bulbs to deliver measured doses of light strong enough to eliminate potentially harmful viruses, bacteria, spores, and fungi often present in hospitals.

