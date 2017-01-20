Northwest Bank names Rochester-area m...

Northwest Bank names Rochester-area manager

Northwest Bank on Tuesday said it has appointed Todd Schirmer of Hamlin as vice president and Rochester-area manager. He will be responsible for overseeing four offices in the Rochester area, including operations, lending, product sales and customer service, the bank said.

