Northwest Bank names Rochester-area manager
Northwest Bank on Tuesday said it has appointed Todd Schirmer of Hamlin as vice president and Rochester-area manager. He will be responsible for overseeing four offices in the Rochester area, including operations, lending, product sales and customer service, the bank said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rochester Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|all's quiet on the Moshe front
|1 min
|Ha Ha
|2
|yes yes yes it's all over for maddogg2008
|10 min
|ha ha
|3
|this one is for perfect
|12 min
|ha ha
|4
|what the hell a new year but no new ha ha he ha...
|17 min
|ha ha
|2
|inside the Topix heel locker room
|23 min
|ha ha
|1
|ha ha, maddogg2008, Moshe, ieny took a beating ...
|30 min
|ha ha
|1
|Where's the real South Avenue Wedge? I Want To ...
|32 min
|ha ha
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC