No Sanctuary: Trump's Executive Order Threatens Funding for Rochester

The city of Rochester is just one so-called "sanctuary city" in the Empire state , serving as a beacon for those that want to achieve the American dream of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. "I can't even begin to explain what has happened to date or what may happen in the future, but I can say this we are a community that stands behind all of its residents and its neighbor and Rochester will continue to do that," said James Smith, Rochester communications director.

