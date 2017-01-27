New furniture showroom in Farmingdale

New furniture showroom in Farmingdale

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Long Island Business News

The 18,000-square-foot space, which will be the company's 15th location, is located on 242 Broadhollow Road and sells furniture, rugs, mattresses, lighting fixtures and other home accessories. The first Stickley Audi & Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wease picks his fights (Jul '15) 1 hr Slammer is the an... 860
Tax Payers Will Pay For Cuomo's Federal Corrupt... 2 hr Banana Republican 9
President Trump Spent A Full Day Wiping Out Oba... 5 hr Banana Republican 29
let's all get along here 7 hr Jan 34
Trump Repairing The Damage Of Previous Administ... 9 hr Banana Republican 17
Liberal Mayor's and Goveners caving under Trum... 9 hr iescapedlakelandfla 8
south avenue wedge 10 hr iescapedlakelandfla 1
Women's March Drew 1.2 Million. Final Total. 11 hr iescapedlakelandfla 40
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,960 • Total comments across all topics: 278,323,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC