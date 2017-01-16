Naked Boys Singing! to Heat Up Rochester This Winter
Downstairs Cabaret Theatre has announce a limited, three-week-only engagement of: Naked Boys Singing!, January 27 - February 14. The American Vaudeville-style review premiered in 1998 and has been "thrilling" audiences both in New York and around the globe ever since. The six-member cast sings such "cheeky" numbers as "Gratuitous Nudity," "The Bliss of a Bris," "Fight the Urge" and "Perky Little Porn Star."
