Museum lands $487K grant for restoration

The funding from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council will be used to restore 68 original windows that were installed between 1903 and 1905. The total cost of the window restoration is estimated to be $700,000, with the balance after the newly announced grant covered largely by private donors, museum officials said.

